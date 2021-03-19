First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Has $7.69 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 2.5% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,570,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,234,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,276. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $453.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $487.59.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

