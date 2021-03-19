First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Purchases 25,000 Shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Viad comprises 1.7% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 0.73% of Viad worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Viad by 329.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Viad by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,470,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after buying an additional 144,118 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Viad by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Viad by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $459,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $50,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,086.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Viad stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.58. 1,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,489. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. Viad Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $869.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

