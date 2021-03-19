First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,000. Funko accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 0.91% of Funko at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNKO. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its position in Funko by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 160,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Funko by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 72,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNKO stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 31,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,445. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $874.87 million, a PE ratio of -59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

