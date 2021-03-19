First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $240,389.82 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) insider Georges Antoun sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $240,389.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,319.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FSLR traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,992. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $112.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after buying an additional 2,156,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $287,182,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Solar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,079,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $188,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

