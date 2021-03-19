First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,101.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.