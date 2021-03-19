First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,867 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.73% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,432,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000.

NYSEARCA:HUSV opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $29.30.

