First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,191,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,758 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.62% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $58,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYLS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.47 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63.

