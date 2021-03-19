FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) traded down 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.24 and last traded at $65.09. 8,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 327,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Motco purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

