Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.73

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.73 and traded as high as $5.79. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 27,736 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.