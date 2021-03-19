Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $720,866,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $722,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.99. The stock had a trading volume of 103,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,647. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average is $108.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

