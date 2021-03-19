Flamingo (FLM) Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Flamingo has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $82.54 million and approximately $25.91 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.85 or 0.00452449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00067640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00140959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00064747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.00679213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00076997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

