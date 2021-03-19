FLETA (FLETA) Market Capitalization Tops $13.41 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. FLETA has a total market cap of $13.41 million and $2.62 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00633387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069369 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024375 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00034696 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,011,705 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

