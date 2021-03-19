FLO Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.57 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. FLO has a total market cap of $11.57 million and $77,950.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000169 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.