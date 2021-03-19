Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,583 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,887,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,947,000 after purchasing an additional 764,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,893,000 after buying an additional 341,308 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after buying an additional 243,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

FND stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,560. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,816 shares of company stock worth $7,858,705. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

