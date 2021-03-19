Flowchain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $62,716.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Flowchain has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flowchain has a market cap of $18,502.11 and $62,716.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00051394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.81 or 0.00636835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00069214 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024482 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00034931 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.