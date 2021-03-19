Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLGZY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS FLGZY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,333. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

