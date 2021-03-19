Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,268,000 after acquiring an additional 94,407 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 44,587 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

