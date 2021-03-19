Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.
FLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.
FLY opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $420.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.42. Fly Leasing has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
Fly Leasing Company Profile
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
