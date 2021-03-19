Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

FLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

FLY opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $420.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.42. Fly Leasing has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.45 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

