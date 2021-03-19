FlypMe (FYP) Achieves Market Cap of $560,158.94

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One FlypMe token can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $560,158.94 and $5,624.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00051237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.07 or 0.00641170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024380 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00034838 BTC.

About FlypMe

FYP is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

