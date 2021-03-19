FOAM (FOAM) Market Cap Hits $20.17 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $20.17 million and $241,722.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FOAM has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One FOAM token can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,712,720 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

