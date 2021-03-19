FOAM Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. FOAM has a total market cap of $20.65 million and approximately $105,579.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FOAM has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00052369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.60 or 0.00649279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069482 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024575 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,712,720 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.