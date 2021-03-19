Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given a $16.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) received a $16.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of F opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

