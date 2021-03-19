Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.43

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.43 and traded as high as $44.37. Forrester Research shares last traded at $43.67, with a volume of 121,141 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $835.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $120.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.78 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $72,902.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,831.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $164,712. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 213.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

