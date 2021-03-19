Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will report sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fortive by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after buying an additional 3,349,167 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,630,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Fortive by 7,873.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,625,000 after buying an additional 2,253,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Fortive by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,638,000 after buying an additional 1,854,190 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV opened at $68.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

