FortKnoxster (FKX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $331,083.00

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $331,083.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00051322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.30 or 0.00640692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00069295 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024493 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00034951 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.