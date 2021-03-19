Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.19.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $376.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

