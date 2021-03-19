ForTube (FOR) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One ForTube token can now be bought for about $0.0684 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. ForTube has a total market cap of $29.95 million and $8.26 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00051448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.56 or 0.00630779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069073 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024337 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00034907 BTC.

About ForTube

FOR is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

ForTube Token Trading

