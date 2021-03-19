Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Equities researchers at Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Forum Merger III in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Forum Merger III stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40. Forum Merger III has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Merger III

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

