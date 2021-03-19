Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Equities researchers at Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Forum Merger III in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Forum Merger III stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40. Forum Merger III has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $15.30.
About Forum Merger III
Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.
See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.