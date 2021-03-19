Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) Now Covered by Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FIII stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.40. Forum Merger III has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

