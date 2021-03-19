Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 197.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001,378 shares during the quarter. Forward Air comprises approximately 3.7% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 5.48% of Forward Air worth $115,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,085. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.56. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $93.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

