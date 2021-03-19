Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Gap Down to $3.29

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.02. Forward Industries shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 2,555 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James W. Ziglar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Forward Industries worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

