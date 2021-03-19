Fountain Price Hits $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. Fountain has a market cap of $981,292.79 and approximately $8,388.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fountain has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.03 or 0.00628747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024564 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033737 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

