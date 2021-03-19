Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.02

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.91 ($0.02). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,230,501 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.89, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of £7.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.89.

About Fox Marble (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of Kosovo and South East Europe. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

