Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Buys 14,715 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned about 0.09% of Allison Transmission worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,478,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 27,292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,407 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,958 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,920,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,783,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

ALSN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,510. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

