Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Buys Shares of 91,518 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 91,518 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Relx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Relx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Relx by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,239 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 44,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,323. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Relx’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

