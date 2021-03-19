Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Decreases Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,802 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,098,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after acquiring an additional 995,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,817,000 after acquiring an additional 715,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

