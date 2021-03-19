Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total value of $11,988,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock worth $350,191,800. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB traded up $13.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.40. 1,302,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,349,258. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.81 and a 200 day moving average of $269.59. The firm has a market cap of $832.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

