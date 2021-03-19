Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $1.16 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,326,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $21,231,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,953. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $170.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $97.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.98.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.5348 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

