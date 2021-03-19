Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $26.04 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 6.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.34. 118,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,636. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The company has a market capitalization of $159.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

