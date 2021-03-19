Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,219 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.06. 471,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,375,964. The stock has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.54.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

