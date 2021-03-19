Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $7.06 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,172 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,091,898. The firm has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.