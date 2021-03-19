Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $7.96 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up about 1.9% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned approximately 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $96.09. 12,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,339. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

