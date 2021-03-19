Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Lowers Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 1.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 936,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 141.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,884,000 after buying an additional 392,753 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,227,000 after buying an additional 359,224 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,674,000 after purchasing an additional 167,849 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.00. 14,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,327. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

