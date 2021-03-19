Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Raises Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 63,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 180,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40,625 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

