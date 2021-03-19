Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Raises Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Baxter International makes up 2.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,751. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.45.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.
BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.87.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
