Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Raises Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Baxter International makes up 2.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,751. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.45.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

