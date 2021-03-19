Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. The Hershey comprises about 1.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,855,825. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,861. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $156.46.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

