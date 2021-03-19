Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 1,201 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 1.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Linde by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Linde by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Linde by 912.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,298,000 after purchasing an additional 470,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Linde by 647,726.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 298,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,526,000 after purchasing an additional 297,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.44.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,635. The stock has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.80 and a one year high of $274.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

