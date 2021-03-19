Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 1,534 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,300 shares of company stock worth $4,946,990. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.31. 40,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,983. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $216.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.25.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.