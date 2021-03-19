Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 2,282 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $464.78. 3,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,613. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.44 and a fifty-two week high of $516.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.35.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

