Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 2,951 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. AON comprises 1.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in AON by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.62. 25,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,007. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $235.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.15.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

